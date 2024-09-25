Podcast: Do we know what Michigan has at QB in Alex Orji?
The 'Winged Helmet Podcast' was back in action on Wednesday to answer all of your questions in our weekly fan-led Wednesday episode.
But first... Chris Breiler and Trent Knoop hash out the NIL landscape and what needs fixed. We look at the massive news from early Wednesday revolving around UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka and his decision to redshirt the rest of the season. The Rebels have started the season 3-0 but things may change after losing their star quarterback due to unfulfilled NIL promises from an assistant coach.
Switching back to Michigan, we talk about the quarterback room. Do we really know what kind of quarterback Alex Orji is? What about true freshman Jadyn Davis? Why hasn't the Wolverines given him a chance? We look at the Wolverines' receiving room and take a quick look into the Michigan offensive line.
We also look toward the future and dissect whether Michigan can continue to win football games as it did this past Saturday against USC.
You can watch the loaded show below!
