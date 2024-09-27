Podcast: Previewing Michigan football vs. Minnesota, bold predictions
#12 Michigan Wolverines will host Minnesota and battle it out for the Little Brown Jug on Saturday. It will be the 99th game played for the jug and the Wolverines have dominated the series. Michigan leads 77-25-2 all-time and the Wolverines have won the past four meetings against the Gophers.
On our latest episode of the Winged Helmet Podcast, Chris Breiler and Trent Knoop preview the matchup on Saturday. Both Chris and Trent come up with five predictions and we buy or sell the predictions.
We give our final score predictions and then we also look at the rest of the Big Ten schedule for Week 5. There are some games to keep an eye on -- especially Washington vs. Rutgers since the Wolverines will take on the Huskies next week.
Like us and subscribe to us on YouTube for weekly content.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Game Predictions: No. 12 Michigan vs. Minnesota
Recruits, targets share thoughts on Michigan football facing Minnesota this weekend