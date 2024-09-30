Podcast: Reflecting on Michigan's narrow win over Minnesota
The now No. 10 Michigan Wolverines had quite the thrilling game against Minnesota -- in a bad way. Michigan got out to a 21-3 halftime lead before another second-half collapse. The Gophers outscored the Wolverines 21-6 in the final 30 minutes and Michigan had to recover a last-second onside kick to get out of the Big House with a victory.
On our latest episode of the 'Winged Helmet' podcast, Chris Breiler and Trent Knoop discuss the game that took place on Saturday. Does Michigan still have a quarterback problem or is it a whole picture issue? How is the Michigan defense progressing?
We also tackle Michigan's second-half issues. The Wolverines have been getting dominated in the second half in the past three games. Are there any quick fixes? We discuss that and much more!
