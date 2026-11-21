Michigan has its last game of the 2026 season in the Big House on Saturday. The Wolverines are set to play UCLA for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff and Michigan hopes to play spoiler to the Bruins' perfect season. UCLA enters Ann Arbor as one of two unbeaten teams left out there.

News also hit that the Wolverines are set to make another quarterback change. After being benched at halftime of the Penn State game, Bryce Underwood is set to start for the Wolverines. Could Michigan play both Tommy Carr and Underwood? It's possible, but the former five-star will get the first crack at things.

Here's how Michigan beats the Bruins, but how the Wolverines could lose.

Why Michigan can beat UCLA

Bryce Underwood injects life into the offense

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Josh Henschke of The Victors Report indicated on Friday night that Michigan was going to turn to Bryce Underwood against UCLA. CBS Sports later reported the same thing, so it does appear that the Wolverines are turning to their sophomore quarterback and former five-star against the Bruins.

Will it matter? If the Oregon game was any indication, no, it won't. But it could. Underwood has the higher ceiling of the quarterback room and we saw the Wolverines' game plan earlier this season against Oklahoma. Underwood ran the ball 18 times against the Sooners, en route to a win. Michigan never ran Underwood that much since, which was head-scratching.

Underwood has too many errant passes to rely on him throwing the ball 25 times a game. But if you can mix in the run, he could become dangerous. Jim Harding needs to run Underwood and allow his playmaking ability to take over. UCLA has a tough defense, but if they have to worry about his legs, the RPO could become a useful tool for the Wolverines.

UCLA's red zone woes

It's hard to find many faults in what UCLA does as a team. The Bruins are 10-0 and play balanced offensively, along with good defense. But if the defense has any faults, it's the fact that the Bruins allow more touchdowns than field goals when the opposition gets into the red zone.

UCLA allows 56% of red zone trips by the opposition to result in touchdowns. In the last two games, against Minnesota and Illinois, UCLA allowed four of six red zone trips to get into the end zone, and neither of those offenses are overly scary.

That would mean Michigan has to drive the field and sustain drives, which sounds like an impossible situation. But if Jim Harding can have a great day calling plays and Michigan executes those plays, the Wolverines have a chance to score touchdowns inside the 20.

Wolverines find their ground attack

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Somehow, Michigan's run attack has gotten worse under the new coaching staff. When Jason Beck came to the Wolverines, he was supposed to further elevate what was already a dangerous ground game. But Beck is gone after nine games and Michigan actually turned in its best run game of the season in the losing effort to Oregon last weekend.

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Michigan ran for 215 yards against the Ducks and Savion Hiter had 107 yards and a 70-yard touchdown run. Bryson Kuzdzal has been running hard, but he has also fumbled in back-to-back games.

UCLA has the No. 7 run defense in the nation and its worst outing came against Wisconsin, which ran for 148 yards. It's not easy for teams to run the football against the Bruins, but if Michigan is going to win, it's because the Wolverines block well and get their ground game rolling.

Why Wolverines will lose to UCLA

Zero passing threat

Michigan is turning back to Bryce Underwood, which says a lot about the Wolverines' quarterback play. Michigan benched Underwood because of his turnover habits and Tommy Carr passed for 266 yards against Rutgers in his second start. But Carr has played poorly in the last two games and the coaching staff feels as if Underwood gives Michigan its best chance to win.

The Wolverines have the worst passing offense among any Power Four team this season. Michigan just passed for 71 yards as a team against Oregon, and that was with both quarterbacks playing. Underwood didn't turn the ball over, but he had at least four turnover-worthy throws in the game.

That's been his biggest issue throughout the last two seasons and if he doesn't play smart, UCLA will take the ball away. That's what the Bruins do. UCLA leads the nation with 30 takeaways and it will be hunting for those on Saturday.

Too many turnovers

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Speaking of turnovers, that's how Michigan loses this game. As mentioned, UCLA has 30 takeaways this season, and the Bruins are second in the country with a +16 turnover margin, trailing New Mexico at +17.

Michigan is 134th in the country at -10. The Wolverines have turned the ball over 19 times this season. 10 of those have been fumbles and nine of those have been interceptions. Underwood had an issue early this season with letting the ball hit the ground, and in recent weeks, the running backs are having that issue.

The Wolverines have turned the ball over in all but two games this season. In the last two games, Michigan has given the ball away six times and that's losing football every single time.

Defense allows the big plays

UCLA doesn't have the speed that Oregon had, but the Ducks showed that the Wolverines' stout defense is susceptible to big plays. Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry, and Smith Snowden all allowed the Ducks' playmakers to get by them, along with Mason Curtis, who played some big reps.

Old Michigan friend Semaj Morgan will be looking to make a play or two in the Big House as a Bruin, but the main player Michigan has to watch for is Aidan Mizell. In the last two games, he has caught for 150 and 176 yards, respectively, along with three total receiving touchdowns.

The Bruins also have the best running back in the Big Ten. Wayne Knight is averaging nearly 90 yards per game and if the Wolverines' defense isn't gap sound, the former James Madison back will make the defense pay.

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