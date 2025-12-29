Biff Poggi on why Kyle Whittingham is ‘what the doctor ordered’ for Michigan

It was just last week that Michigan was searching for its next head coach and interim head coach Biff Poggi threw his name into the ring. Poggi called Michigan a 'malfunctioning organization' and was hoping he was going to get the call to right the ship.

While Poggi wasn't hired, his status for next year is currently up in the air, the long-time coach is thrilled with what Warde Manuel decided to do. The Wolverines announced the hiring of 66-year-old Kyle Whittingham, and speaking briefly with the media on Monday in Florida, Poggi called Whittingham the perfect fit for Michigan.

"I think he's a perfect fit," Poggi said. "I think it's a great, great hire. He's very likable, by the way. I like him. The kids are real excited about him. I think our fans are really excited about him. And I think he's going to be just what the doctor ordered."

Whittingham is exactly what Michigan needed right now

Michigan Athletics

Whittingham's pedigree speaks for itself. He was a two-time Coach of the Year during his 21 seasons with Utah, and led the Utes to an undefeated season in 2008. Now, that he is with Michigan, he is going to have the resources to go attempt to win a national title.

But besides the winning pedigree, Whittingham will hold the team and players accountable and have structure in Ann Arbor. Poggi believes that is what Michigan needs more than anything else: discipline and toughness.

"He spoke to the kids and talked about what his expectations were starting in January," Poggi said. "Discipline, toughness, and doing the right thing. So I think, look, he's actually older than I am. And that's what I think we might need around here. A little bit of adult supervision and getting everybody back to doing what you're supposed to do."

Whittingham is currently with the team, meeting with staff and players, but he said he was going to just sit back and watch the show. Don't expect to see Whittingham coaching on Wednesday when Michigan plays Texas, but when that game ends -- it's the Whittingham show in Ann Arbor.