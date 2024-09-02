Michigan kicker Dominic Zvada earns Big Ten award after Week 1 performance
There were some things to like and some things that caused concern in Michigan football's 30-10 win over Fresno State in Week 1, but the Wolverines' special teams unit appears to be in mid-season form.
Junior kicker Dominic Zvada, a transfer from Arkansas State, had an outstanding debut in Ann Arbor, connecting on all three of his field goal attempts from 43, 53 and 55 yards away. Zvada is just the second Michigan kicker in history to convert two field goals of 50-plus yards in a single game, and he also added two PATs for the Wolverines. For his efforts, the junior was named Big Ten Co-Special Teams Player of the Week, alongside UCLA kicker Mateen Bhaghani.
Zvada's 55-yarder in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game was the sixth-longest field goal in program history. The kicker played a major role in the Wolverines' win over Fresno State, scoring nine consecutive points for U-M in the middle portion of the contest when the offense struggled to finish drives. The last Michigan player to earn Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week for 2023 kicker James Turner, who was recognized on Nov. 27, 2023 following a win over Ohio State.
Zvada transferred to Michigan this offseason after two years at Arkansas State. In his career with the Red Wolverines, the kicker connected on 34-of-40 field goal attempts and 71-of-72 extra point attempts.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
'We're more than ready': Wolverines confident ahead of matchup with Texas
Sherrone Moore has confidence in the O-line: 'Expect those guys to be a lot better'
Michigan Football: 3 things that must improve to upset Texas
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI