Michigan tight end Colston Loveland reaches career milestone, climbing record books
Michigan tight end Colston Loveland has been one of the lone bright spots for a Wolverines' offense that has struggled mightily through the first two weeks of the season.
While the junior had an uncharacteristic, untimely and costly fumble in No. 17 Michigan's loss to No. 2 Texas on Saturday, Loveland was once again the go-to target for quarterback Davis Warren, totaling eight catches for 70 yards against the Longhorns. On the season, the tight end has already compiled 16 catches for 157 yards and a touchdown.
With those numbers, Loveland has reached a career milestone, eclipsing 1,000 career receiving yards at 1,041 — good enough for the fifth-most by a tight end in Michigan history.
With his hot start in 2024, Loveland is on pace to break Michigan's tight ends record for career receptions (138) and career receiving yards (1,646), previously set by All-American and 2016 Mackey Award-winner Jake Butt, by season's end. It would be a remarkable achievement for Loveland, who's only in his third season with the program. The junior is within 61 receptions and 605 receiving yards of setting both records.
Butt, now an analyst for Big Ten Network, said Loveland was a lock to be an All-American and the favorite to win the Mackey Award in 2024, prior to the season. Loveland has done nothing but back up Butt's confidence with his play so far this season. Michigan will need other guys on offense to emerge and contribute more in order to improve, but Loveland has been the one consistent weapon for the Wolverines early this fall.
