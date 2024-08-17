Two Wolverines named PFF preseason first team All-Americans
Preseason awards continue to pour in for the Michigan Wolverines, as two players were once again included on another All-American list ahead of the 2024 season.
On Saturday, Pro Football Focus released its preseason All-America team, and Michigan juniors Will Johnson (cornerback) and Mason Graham (defensive tackle) were both included as first team selections. The Wolverines duo are two of only four Big Ten Conference players to make the defensive list, which also includes Ohio State's Caleb Downs (safety) and Iowa's Sebastian Castro (flex).
Johnson and Graham have been a popular addition to various preseason All-American lists, with ESPN, CBS Sports, Athlon Sports and the Sporting News named both guys first teamers, while the Walter Camp Foundation had Johnson as a first team selection and Graham as a second team selection. These selections should come at no surprise, as both Johnson and Graham are in the discussion for the best players at their respective positions in all of college football.
Johnson shut down half the field for Michigan's secondary a season ago, and is expected to have an even better junior year this fall. The future 2025 first round NFL Draft selection totaled 27 tackles, four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and four pass breakups in 2023. Johnson was named defensive MVP of the national championship game after Michigan defeated Washington, 34-13.
Graham, meanwhile, was a menace for opposing offensive lines last season on his way to 35 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, three quarterback hurries, a forced fumble, fumble recovery and a pass breakup. Graham was defensive MVP of the Rose Bowl Game, in which the Wolverines defeated Alabama, 27-20, in an overtime classic.
