Back on offense, WR Amorion Walker says playing defense 'was substantial' to his game
It was a mysterious turn of events involving junior wide receiver Amorion Walker. Following the national title game, Walker opted to enter the transfer portal shortly after and head back down south to Ole Miss. But as spring approached and Michigan was back to needing some wide receiver help, the Louisiana product decided U-M was his home.
Speaking with reporters recently, Walker was asked if there was a specific moment he decided to come back to Michigan. The 6-foot-3 speedster said it was more about the team and the brotherhood at Michigan. He felt like this team was the best fit for him. He was also asked if the Wolverines needing receiver depth factored in. Walker leaned toward that answer but went right back to the brotherhood.
"I wouldn't say it was a specific moment," Walker said when he decided to come back. "I know I always had that absence. Like I said, the guys on the teams are brothers. Even when I left, it was constant check-in with those guys. They always uplifted me and made sure I was good. Just trying to put myself in the best position. Those were the guys I wanted to be around.
"You can say that," Walker said on if Michigan needing WR depth played a factor. "I'll just say it was mostly my teammates, for real, just being with the guys."
Walker came to Michigan as a wide receiver. He caught one pass in 2022. But then Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines moved Walker to cornerback last season. At 6-foot-3, Harbaugh was on record calling Walker a 'unicorn' with his height and speed. Walker suffered an injury early on which set him back. After not making a big impact on defense, Sherrone Moore and Michigan have Walker back on the offensive side of the ball in 2024.
Walker says he has no regrets playing cornerback for one season. In fact, he believes it made him even stronger by knowing what defenders are thinking when they are covering him.
"I could think that way, but I try to live without regrets," Walker said. "They don't do nothing but hold a barrier on you. I'm kicking those down and making my own path.
"It was substantial to my game now. I'm able to get that defensive mindset. I know what position guys don't want to be in, what gets them uncomfortable. I feel like it helped me as a better receiver and to be able to look at the game through two lenses. I feel like it helped me out a lot."
Walker is wearing the famous No. 1 jersey in 2024. You can see him on the field on August 31 when Michigan faces Fresno State.
