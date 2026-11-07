Xavier Muhammad Sticks With Michigan Commitment, Turns Down Official Visits Elsewhere

Despite the overall direction of the season, the Michigan Wolverines continue to gain ground on the recruiting trail. According to 247 Sports' Brice Marich, highly coveted defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad has declined overtures from the Texas Longhorns and other suitors and will stick with his previous commitment to Michigan.

Muhammad, a consensus four-star recruit and one of the top high-school players in the country, originally committed to the Wolverines in May. That has not deterred other programs from pursuing him, however. The Texas native has garnered interest from multiple Power Four teams, including the aforementioned in-state Longhorns.

Still, Muhammad "is putting an end to the outside noise surrounding his recruiting, reaffirming his commitment to the Wolverines and confirming he will not take an official visit elsewhere," according to Marich.

What this means for Xavier Muhammad

Muhammad released a statement on his decision to 247 Sports, which read in part:

"First, I want Michigan fans to know how much I appreciate the love and support you've shown me and my family throughout this process. It truly means a lot. I'm also grateful for the opportunity Texas presented and the interest they've shown in me. I have nothing but respect for their program and coaching staff. However, my commitment to Michigan is solid, and I'm excited about what lies ahead."

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While Muhammad apparently won't take an official visit to Texas or another program, he will hit the road in the near future. Marich reports that the defensive lineman will return to Ann Arbor on Nov. 21, the date of the Wolverines' matchup with the UCLA Bruins and the final home game of the season.

Assuming Muhammad doesn't alter his plans, he will join a 2027 Michigan recruiting class that currently ranks 16th in the nation by 247 Sports and 11th overall in the composite rankings. Depending on the source, Muhammad either comes in third or fourth overall in the Wolverines' 2027 class, with cornerback Monsanna Torbert and offensive lineman Jakari Lipsey each graded above him by a small margin.

What this means for the Wolverines

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham walks up the tunnel after 13-6 loss to Indiana in overtime at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Michigan has a disappointing 5-3 record, the program has largely overcome it on the recruiting trail. The news of Muhammad's reaffirmed commitment arrives not long after the Wolverines made the shortlist for Kellan Hall, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2028 class. Hall will announce his final decision on Jan. 3 at the Under Armour All-American Game.

The Muhammad commitment also represents a vote of confidence in Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff. The program's performance in 2026 has raised questions about this regime's future in Ann Arbor, and losing top recruits would only exacerbate those concerns.

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