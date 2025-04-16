Former four-star Michigan Wolverine receiver enters transfer portal again
Former four-star Michigan Wolverine wide receiver Karmello English has entered his name into the transfer portal for a second time in his career. The former Michigan wideout is transferring from West Georgia after beginning his collegiate career in Ann Arbor.
Englis had a productive sophomore season with the West Georgia Wolves. The 6-foot 182-pound speedster had 48 receptions for 693 yards and 2 touchdowns. He enters the portal with three seasons of eligibility left and will surely see some decent offers from premier schools.
English was an Auburn commit out of high school before ultimately flipping that commitment to the Michigan Wolverines. He was ranked as the 66th overall prospect in the 2023 class, but despite his lofty ranking he struggled to find his footing in Ann Arbor and left after one season.
Many Michigan fans believe that English left before giving himself a real shot to climb the depth chart in Ann Arbor. The receiver room was not a strength at Michigan last year and it is hard to believe that he could not have gotten a decent number of reps given his skill set and speed. Now he becomes part of a trend that is becoming far too familiar, much to the chagrin of fans and coaches. A multiple transfer player that seems unable to stick with one program.
