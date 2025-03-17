VIDEO: Michigan baseball player apologizes for 'immature decision' after celebration goes viral
In today's day and age, anything you do as a student-athlete is going to be under a microscope. And with social media being such a big part of our lives. it doesn't take long for a questionable decision to become a viral video online. That's exactly what happened with Michigan Baseball's Mitchell Voit, as his recent in-game celebration was caught on camera and went viral pretty quickly.
After bagging a triple in their game against USC, Voit celebrated by sliding into third base and pretending to snort a line off the chalk. Although Michigan walked away with an impressive 11-0 shellacking of the Trojans, it was Voit's celebration that garnered most of the attention.
While no action was taken on the field, it's safe to say that the folks at U-M expressed their disapproval with the now viral celebration. In a post to his Twitter (X) account on Monday, Voit issued an apology for what he claims was an "immature decision."
"I would like to apologize for my actions on third base yesterday," Voit wrote. I made an immature decision in the heat of the moment. The gesture I made does not reflect my character, the household I was raised in, or the block M that I represent in any kind of way. I take full responsibility for what I did, and I am truly sorry to all those who I have negatively impacted by doing this."
