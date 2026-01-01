Social media reacts as Kyle Whittingham quickly assembles Michigan football coaching staff

Yesterday, new Michigan head football coach Kyle Whittingham made a statement that most of the staff would be officially hired very soon. Well, that promise has been fulfilled, as just a day later, he has officially hired six new staff members as it currently stands. Expect to potentially see more as the day rolls on.

The majority of those coaches are joining him from Utah. Here is the list of confirmed coaches coming to Ann Arbor to this point.

Jason Beck (offensive coordinator) from Utah, Jay Hill (defensive coordinator) from BYU, Micah Simon (wide receivers) from Utah, Koy Detmer Jr. (quarterbacks) from Utah, Freddie Whittingham (tight ends) from Utah and Jim Harding (offensive line) from Utah.

Here is what social media is saying.

Michigan football really went from having one of the worst coaching staffs in college football to one of best overnight pic.twitter.com/re28gZbpYi — MGo🫘 (@MJoeBean) January 1, 2026

Beck and Hill

I cannot adequately put into words how excited I am for a Jason Beck offense in Ann Arbor. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) January 1, 2026

Jason Beck called 157 designed QB runs in 2025, Chip Lindsey called 21



Having Beck will allow us to actually unlock the dual threat nature of Bryce and run him in favorable spots — Barstool UofM (@BarstoolUofM) January 1, 2026

The Jay Hill upgrade from Wink Martindale is absolutely colossal #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/W7A89wYdqO — Richard (Down Bad Right Now) (@umichwolverine1) January 1, 2026

Wishing Jay Hill all the best! Congrats @UMichFootball you got a good one. — Jason McGowan (@jasonmcgowan) January 1, 2026

Bryce Underwood Gets a QB Coach... Finally

The man who’s going to fix Bryce Underwood, Coach Koy Detmer Jr #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/ZvtyjF7Fgk — Richard (Down Bad Right Now) (@umichwolverine1) January 1, 2026

Looks like Coach Koy Detmer is excited to coach Bryce Underwood https://t.co/hHoYoJT04r — Maize Signal 〽️ (@MaizeSignal) January 1, 2026

Jim Harding Gets Praise

As expected. Huge hire. Great coach, Midwest ties. https://t.co/RX4TDxhYMw — Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) January 1, 2026

BREAKING: Michigan is hiring Utah OL coach Jim Harding.



Harding is widely regarded as a top OL coach in the country, with a strong case for being #1.



Home run hire! #GoBlue〽️ #Michigan pic.twitter.com/s7DicDOb1C — Maize Signal 〽️ (@MaizeSignal) January 1, 2026

Big hire 🚨



New Michigan OL coach Jim Harding is considered a top coach and recruiter. Is a former Michigan high school coach and an Ohio native. #GoBlue https://t.co/6qEH5Kt12o — "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandOn3) January 1, 2026

Dave Portnoy

Massive hire. We will save this conference! https://t.co/CFovsBOwtI — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 1, 2026