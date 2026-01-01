Wolverine Digest

Social media reacts as Kyle Whittingham quickly assembles Michigan football coaching staff

What social media is saying about the new coaching staff in Ann Arbor
Justice Steiner|
Sep 20, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watches the team warm up before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watches the team warm up before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Yesterday, new Michigan head football coach Kyle Whittingham made a statement that most of the staff would be officially hired very soon. Well, that promise has been fulfilled, as just a day later, he has officially hired six new staff members as it currently stands. Expect to potentially see more as the day rolls on.

The majority of those coaches are joining him from Utah. Here is the list of confirmed coaches coming to Ann Arbor to this point.

Jason Beck (offensive coordinator) from Utah, Jay Hill (defensive coordinator) from BYU, Micah Simon (wide receivers) from Utah, Koy Detmer Jr. (quarterbacks) from Utah, Freddie Whittingham (tight ends) from Utah and Jim Harding (offensive line) from Utah.

Here is what social media is saying.

Beck and Hill

Bryce Underwood Gets a QB Coach... Finally

Jim Harding Gets Praise

Dave Portnoy

