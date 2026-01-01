Social media reacts as Kyle Whittingham quickly assembles Michigan football coaching staff
Yesterday, new Michigan head football coach Kyle Whittingham made a statement that most of the staff would be officially hired very soon. Well, that promise has been fulfilled, as just a day later, he has officially hired six new staff members as it currently stands. Expect to potentially see more as the day rolls on.
The majority of those coaches are joining him from Utah. Here is the list of confirmed coaches coming to Ann Arbor to this point.
Jason Beck (offensive coordinator) from Utah, Jay Hill (defensive coordinator) from BYU, Micah Simon (wide receivers) from Utah, Koy Detmer Jr. (quarterbacks) from Utah, Freddie Whittingham (tight ends) from Utah and Jim Harding (offensive line) from Utah.
Here is what social media is saying.
Beck and Hill
Bryce Underwood Gets a QB Coach... Finally
Jim Harding Gets Praise
Dave Portnoy
A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2