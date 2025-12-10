Social media reacts to the shocking news that Michigan has fired Sherrone Moore

On Wednesday (Dec.10) afternoon, Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore was fired from the University, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It was originally reported that he was fired with cause. There was an investigation that Moore had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Moore has a wife and three daughters.

This was completely out of the blue and stunned everyone in the college football world. There are still a ton of questions to be answered. Who will replace him? What student-athletes will leave? What exactly was going on?

Here are some of the top reactions.

The Breaking News

Michigan: "U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately. Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member." https://t.co/WAyiqdhDri — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 10, 2025

His Final Moment

This the final moment of the Sherrone Moore era at Michigan.



His final game ends being told that Ohio State isn’t going to plant a flag, and they were going to win with humility. pic.twitter.com/BG4kq5Wefn — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) December 10, 2025

The last thing Sherrone Moore saw as Michigans head coach pic.twitter.com/ebEGLC4WFH — BuckeyeMOB (@Buckeye_Mob) December 10, 2025

The Jokes

Notre Dame seeing Sherrone Moore get the attention off of them for 5 minutes pic.twitter.com/2FhzNlfM1i — Quiznatodd Bidness (@QuizBidness1) December 10, 2025

Sherrone Moore, Mel Tucker, and Urban Meyer walk into a bar.



Which one cheats on his wife first? pic.twitter.com/Ix8xYPzuoe — 👑Red Dirt Duke👑 (@Duke_Lucas_) December 10, 2025

Pursue... Gruden?

With Sherrone Moore firing.



Michigan Wolverines need to pursue Jon Gruden with everything they’ve got. pic.twitter.com/HUKYc7byA0 — Culture Guy (@BigCultureGuy) December 10, 2025

Dave Portnoy

How much did LSU pay @Lane_Kiffin Let’s just double it. He’d leave. Reunite him Underwood. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 10, 2025

I think I got the guy @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/SRUfWHg2xd — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 10, 2025

Brian Kelly...?

Should Michigan target Brian Kelly as their next head coach? pic.twitter.com/oRKKdfxuZs — College Football Zone (@CollegeFBonX) December 10, 2025

Michigan fans seeing Brian Kelly: pic.twitter.com/AZoXGpiEto — College Sports Only (@CSOonX) December 10, 2025