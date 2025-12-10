Social media reacts to the shocking news that Michigan has fired Sherrone Moore
On Wednesday (Dec.10) afternoon, Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore was fired from the University, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.
It was originally reported that he was fired with cause. There was an investigation that Moore had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Moore has a wife and three daughters.
This was completely out of the blue and stunned everyone in the college football world. There are still a ton of questions to be answered. Who will replace him? What student-athletes will leave? What exactly was going on?
Following the news, social media has gone into a frenzy.
Here are some of the top reactions.
The Breaking News
His Final Moment
The Jokes
Pursue... Gruden?
Dave Portnoy
Brian Kelly...?
