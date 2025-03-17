OC Chip Lindsey reveals plans on naming a starting QB for Michigan Football
After Michigan football had the 131st-ranked passing attack in college football last season, Sherrone Moore knew he had to do something to improve it. The Wolverines rotated between three quarterbacks -- Davis Warren, Alex Orji, and Jack Tuttle -- before setting on Warren to finish the season. Entering 2025, Michigan signed the top-ranked player in the '25 cycle after Bryce Underwood left LSU to come to Ann Arbor. Michigan also landed a potential bridge gap after Mikey Keene transferred to the Wolverines from Fresno State.
For the first time since being hired, offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey met with the media on Monday to answer questions and give thoughts on the quarterback situation. As you might expect, most of the questions going toward Lindsey were regarding the quarterback situation. Lindsey shared he was impressed with both quarterbacks, but when might he want to make a decision on who's starting for the maize and blue this fall? It's not likely to come anytime soon.
"I don't think that's probably realistic, just being honest," said Lindsey on naming a starter in spring. "You'd love to know when you know. That's kind of the way I see it. And we don't have to know right now because we don't play until August.
"To answer your question, I just think you know when you know. We'll keep pushing those guys and keep working them. And then at some point you make a decision. And then that guy, whoever we decide is going to play, he's got to play well. Because we know we've got a couple other guys that are ready."
Michigan is likely going to choose between Underwood or Keene to start the season. But it's not out of the realm of possibility that we see a two-quarterback system with both quarterbacks playing snaps -- at least until Underwood is ready to play full-time.
