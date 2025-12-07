Michigan football is getting more than just an experienced coach in Kerry Coombs

Michigan announced the hiring of former Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs to take over as the Wolverines' new special teams coordinator. It comes just days after Sherrone Moore announced the dismissal of JB Brown, who had the position for the past two seasons.

Coombs comes to Ann Arbor with over 40 years of coaching experience. He's been in a variety of roles, such as a defensive coordinator, a cornerbacks coach, and a special teams coordinator. He was most recently with the University of Cincinnati as its ST coordinator and cornerbacks coach.

He was with rival Ohio State for a total of eight seasons, in two separate stints. He was originally in Columbus as the CB coach and ST Coordinator before coming back in 2020-2021 as the defensive coordinator.

But not only does Coombs have an extensive history as a coach, but he is also an avid recruiter. Coombs was named the 2017 Rivals National Recruiter of the Year, and was named the Big Ten's Recruiter of the Year three different times.

Look at Coombs' recruiting wins

According to 247Sports, Coombs has landed or helped land five five-stars and 31 four-star recruits.

As the primary recruiter, here is just a small sample of some of the players Coombs helped land:

5-star OT Paris Johnson Jr.

5-star CB Shaun Wade

5-star OLB Justin Hilliard

5-star S Tyreke Johnson

4-star CB Damon Webb

4-star CB Eli Apple

4-star RB Zeke Elliott

4-star RB Mike Weber

4-star CB Denzel Burke

4-star WR Terry McLaurin

Coombs is now the second former OSU coach to come to Ann Arbor. Sherrone Moore went out and landed RB coach Tony Alford, who has done a great job since coming over. Not only is Michigan rolling on the ground under Alford, but he just helped land five-star RB Savion Hiter.

While Michigan's special teams clearly needed an overhaul and were statistically one of the worst units in all of football, Coombs will be a valuable recruiter in Ann Arbor and could even help out on the defensive side of the football if the need arises.