Michigan Football: Wolverines host two former SEC defensive backs
Michigan has landed one player via the transfer portal, so far. While the Wolverines haven't been overly successful in landing commitments from the portal, Sherrone Moore and Co. have been very active in reaching out and getting visitors. According to his Instagram, former Arkansas defensive back TJ Metcalf and his brother, Tevis Metcalf, were on campus Friday night visiting Michigan.
It's not shocking to see Michigan reaching out to defensive backs to shore up the position. Will Johnson and Aamir Hall will both be gone in 2025, along with Makari Paige, Wesley Walker, and Quinten Johnson at safety. The Wolverines are potentially looking to bring in the pair of brothers in '25.
TJ Metcalf is the big fish in the equation. He's played two seasons at Arkansas after wrapping up his sophomore campaign. At 6-foot-1, 200-pounder, TJ racked up 57 tackles, including one TFL, seven PBUs, and three interceptions as a sophomore, appearing in 12 games with 11 starts for the 6-6 Razorbacks. He also played in 12 games as a freshman, racking up 15 tackles.
TJ's brother, Tevis, just finished his true freshman season with Arkansas. He was primarily a special teams contributor as he posted just 15 defensive snaps this season.
Both players went to Arkansas as three-star recruits and both play the safety position.
