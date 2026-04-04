Former Michigan Star Nik Stauskas Shares Keys to a Wolverines Win Over Arizona

Nik Stauskas is one of the best shooters Michigan has seen, but he also knows what it takes to get past the Final Four.

The former two-year Wolverine came to Ann Arbor in his freshman season and played a pivotal role for Michigan. The sharpshooter played with one of the greatest guards to ever walk through Ann Arbor, in Trey Burke, and he had the opportunity to get to a national title.

Starting for Michigan right away, the Wolverines marched their way to the Final Four, where they took down Syracuse, before falling to Louisville in a controversial NCAA Championship Game. The following year, Stauskas won the Big Ten Player of the Year, but his team fell to Kentucky in the Elite Eight.

Speaking to another former Michigan legend, Tim McCormick, on Go Blue Hoops!, presented by Hail Media!, Stauskas spoke about what the Wolverines need to do to get by Arizona in the Final Four.

“I mean, their size, they do have size" Stauskas said of Arizona. "Like Michigan is typically a team that has a size advantage against everyone. I think Arizona matches up well for them.

So I think definitely not, you know, having their bigs, like having Mara and a Morez, like don't get into foul trouble early, because I feel like then that's going to be kind of working against you.

"I think normally against most teams, they can afford to maybe have one of them in foul trouble, and then they could still out-muscle teams. Don't pick up early fouls.”

Need the bench to help

Stauskas spoke about how Michigan needs to rebound and get into transition. Finishing layups and through contact, but he also talked about getting the bench rolling. Yaxel Lendeborg will be needed in this game, but Michigan needs others to step up.

We saw against Alabama how both Mara and Johnson struggled, but Roddy Gayle and Trey McKenney came through when the Wolverines needed them to. Stauskas really likes what McKenney brings to the table, and he thinks both players could be in store for another big game.

“But man, I think everyone from the starters to the bench, like I love the way this bench plays, like even, you know, Roddy Gayle and Trey McKenney, like I talked to Trey's dad, I met Trey's dad before the game in the Sweet 16," said Stauskas. "Like I'm such a fan of Trey McKenney. I think he's an absolute stud.

"And so I just think it's important for those guys to come in and make an impact, continue being aggressive, take your shots when they're there, you know, play off your teammates. I guess those are my main keys.

"But again, everything they have been doing has been working well in this tournament.

I think their offense was sluggish in the Big Ten tournament. I didn't love the way they were playing. And I think they've kind of revamped and picked things back up.”

Michigan vs. Arizona is set to tip following the conclusion of Illinois-UConn.