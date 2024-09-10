Michigan Football: Sherrone Moore on defensive struggles against Texas
Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore made his weekly appearance on the "Inside Michigan Football" podcast on Monday, and he reflected on several topics from last weekend's loss to Texas. Speaking on the defensive specifically, Moore addressed some of the struggles he saw along with how he plans to fix them moving forward.
On how to get all of the top end talent to play good "team" defense
"I think you have to realize that this game has always been about 11 guys. It's never been about one person, it's never been about just your talent. And what we've learned here is that you've got to play, when you're equal talent, you have to play disciplined football. Because that's a good football team that we lost to and you've got to be able to make the tackles, you've got to be able to have non-missed assignments. And if you do that you can win. But if you don't, you're not going to win. And I think that really taught us a lesson."
On third down struggles
"The did a good job in communication protection. The full-slid a lot of the pressures and created open lanes in our zones. Our eyes weren't correct all the time. And I think the quarterback did a really good job of staying calm in the pocket. He's obviously a really good player, but steadfast, experienced, and showed those things on Saturday."
On how the defense can rattle an elite QB like Ewers moving forward
"Obviously pressure and putting things in his face. But giving him different looks in coverages, which we'll continue to do. And make some adjustments on how we attack quarterbacks like that to make sure we're in the best position for our kids to be successful."
On how to get Will Johnson involved when an offense avoids him
"We've got some adjustments in our toolbox where we can help our other guys, and we'll continue to explore those and do different things in different ways."
On the leadership defensively
"It's been interesting to watch it, because from my perspective you know these kids. You've been around them, and you've seen they're leaders. And to watch the kids how I thought they would attack it, very unselfishly, try to pick each other up. It's been great. Even during the game, to watch them go to the offense and lift them up. To watch them, you know...a bad play happens. To not point fingers, but to try to figure out what was wrong. I think that tells you the culture that's here. So you never want to lose, but I think it's going to be a good learning lesson for us."
On what he wants to see from the defense against Arkansas State
"I think for us to be better on defense is to follow our four pillars. But really to tackle really well, play great fundamentals, play lower. I thought on offense and on defense, we've just got to play lower. And I think if we do that, with that shocking effort, we'll be a much better defense."
