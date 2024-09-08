AP Poll: Michigan football suffers big drop following loss to Texas
Michigan football looked nothing like a Top 10 team in its 31-12 loss to Texas on Saturday, and the Associated Press Top 25 poll voters punished the Wolverines in response.
On Sunday afternoon, Michigan fell seven spots to No. 17 in the Week 3 edition of the AP Poll, the second-largest drop of any team in the Top 25. Only No. 18 Notre Dame, who was upset by Northern Illinois (16-14) at home, suffered a larger tumble, dropping 13 spots from No. 5 last week. The Wolverines had enjoyed 45 consecutive weeks inside the Associated Press' Top 10 prior to this latest ranking. Michigan's spot at No. 17 is its lowest ranking since Sept. 19, 2021.
No. 1 Georgia held its spot atop the poll, while No. 2 Texas leaped No. 3 Ohio State following the win over the Wolverines. The Bulldogs and Buckeyes enjoyed blowout victories over Tennessee Tech and Western Michigan, respectively.
As for other Big Ten teams, No. 8 Penn State held serve while No. 9 Oregon dropped two spots in the latest update. Both the Nittany Lions and Ducks suffered near upsets at the hands of Bowling Green (34-27) and Boise State (37-34), respectively. No. 11 USC climbed two spots, while No. 23 Nebraska entered the AP Poll for the first times this season. The Trojans blew out Utah State (48-0), while the the Cornhuskers enjoyed a 28-10 win over rival Colorado. Illinois (No. 26), Washington (No. 31), Iowa (No. 32) and Wisconsin (No. 37) are the Big Ten teams which fell among "Others receiving votes".
Biggest Risers
No. 7 Tennessee made the biggest jump this week, climbing seven spots following a 55-10 beatdown of then-No. 24 NC State. The Wolfpack are no longer ranked. No. 6 Missouri, No. 13 Oklahoma State, No. 14 Kansas State, No. 18 Louisville and No. 22 Clemson each rose three spots following victories on Saturday. No. 21 Iowa State, No. 23 Nebraska, No. 24 Boston College and No. 25 Northern Illinois ener the AP Poll Top 25 for the first time this season.
Biggest Fallers
As mentioned above, No. 17 Michigan and No. 18 Notre Dame suffered the largest drops among ranked teams. In addition to NC State, teams that fell out of the Top 25 include Kansas (previously No. 19), Iowa (No. 21) and Georgia Tech (No. 23).
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football: Would a change at quarterback help?
Michigan vs. Texas: Three key stats that decided the game
PFF grades: Michigan high/low player grades, snap counts to know after Texas loss
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI