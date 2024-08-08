Colston Loveland lands on Biletnikoff Award Watch List
Colston Loveland landed on another preseason watch list heading into the 2024 football season. On Wednesday, the rising junior saw his name appear on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List. The award recognizes the nation's best receiver, but it's not limited to just wide receivers.
The Biletnikoff Award recognizes the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver, regardless of position. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, split end, inside receiver, slot back or running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes the outstanding receiver, not merely the outstanding wide receiver.
There were four non-wide receivers listed on the watch list. Loveland, TE Mitchell Evans (Notre Dame), CB Travis Hunter (Colorado), and RB Ashton Jeanty (Boise State).
Loveland was Michigan's second-leading receiver last season. The then-sophomore caught 45 passes for 649 yards and four touchdowns. With both Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson off to the NFL, Loveland is expected to take on that go-to role for whoever starts at quarterback for Michigan.
Braylon Edwards is the only Wolverine to win the award when he brought it home in 2004.
Here is some more information about Loveland, via MGoBlue:
• All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches; second team, media, 2023)
• Offensive and Co-Special Teams Rookie of the Year (2022)
• Two-time letterman (2022-23)
• Has appeared in 29 games with 17 starts at tight end
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Ohio State fans begging the NCAA, NFL to do what Ryan Day couldn't: Defeat Jim Harbaugh
Michigan Football: Alex Orji leading the way in fall camp
Jim Harbaugh's attorney rips the NCAA to shreds after NCAA punishment against former Wolverines' HC