Michigan's run at history puts Ryan Day's legacy—and leash—to the test
Fans from every corner of the country—and every major conference—will argue that their favorite college football rivalry is the greatest. Whether it's Alabama vs. Auburn, Texas vs. Oklahoma, Army vs. Navy, or Utah vs. BYU, each matchup carries deep tradition and emotion. But as iconic as those rivalries are, none compares to Michigan vs Ohio State—a rivalry widely regarded as the greatest in all of sports.
Dating back to 1897, the Wolverines and Buckeyes have built a legacy that has shaped the landscape of college football. Time and again, the outcome of "The Game" has had a direct impact on the Big Ten title and national championship race. With such high stakes, it's no surprise that coaching either side comes with immense pressure.
Former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh experienced that pressure firsthand. Despite consistently winning nearly 10 games each year after taking over in 2015, Harbaugh lost his first five games against Ohio State. By the end of the 2019 season, many fans were calling for his dismissal due to the lack of success against the Buckeyes. But Michigan stayed the course—and it paid off. Harbaugh finally broke through against Ohio State in 2021, and what followed was arguably the most successful three-year stretch in program history, culminating in a national championship in 2023.
Now, in 2025, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day finds himself in a similarly tense situation—sort of. Traditionally, an Ohio State head coach losing four straight to Michigan would be treading on very thin ice in Columbus. But the calculus has changed in today's era of college football.
In 2024, Ohio State entered the Michigan game as a three-touchdown favorite at home—only to lose in stunning fashion, marking their fourth straight defeat to the Wolverines. The outcry from Buckeye fans was immediate and loud, with many calling for Day's firing. But just weeks later, Day led Ohio State to a national championship. Suddenly, the loss to Michigan was no longer a deal-breaker.
Still, the looming question now is: What happens if Day loses a fifth straight to Michigan?
That scenario would be unprecedented. Day is currently 1-4 against the Wolverines. A fifth consecutive loss would not only deepen the rivalry wound but also mark something that hasn't happened since 1927—five straight wins for Michigan over Ohio State. Not even John Cooper, the former OSU coach infamous for his struggles against Michigan, endured that fate.
As the rivalry returns to Ann Arbor this fall, Day is navigating uncharted territory. While a fifth loss might not immediately cost him his job—especially in the wake of a national title—it would undoubtedly intensify the scrutiny surrounding his tenure.
Ohio State fans have attempted to downplay the importance of "The Game" in light of recent postseason success, but the cracks are clearly showing. The rivalry still matters. Deeply. And while the stakes may look different than they did even a few short years ago, the pressure on Ryan Day is still very real.
Will a fifth straight loss force Ohio State to reevaluate? Or will the Buckeyes continue to prioritize the bigger picture over rivalry bragging rights?
Only time will tell.
