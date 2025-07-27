Paul Finebaum debates if Sherrone Moore can lead Michigan back to the CFP
One of Sherrone Moore's quotes that took off from Big Ten Media Days was about roadblocks.
"We go by this theory: don't let a speed bump become a roadblock," Moore said. "Last year, we hit a couple speed bumps, but we didn't allow those to become roadblocks. We overcame a lot of adversity and had a successful end to the year, but really we're not living on that. We know that's done, we know that's passed us, and our jobs now are to write a new story for what the University of Michigan and Team 146 is all about."
Michigan knew about adversity in 2024. Between having the 131st-ranked passing offense, rotating between three QBs, and sitting at 5-5 through 10 games -- the Wolverines could only face adversity head on. Then Michigan went on to beat Northwestern, Ohio State, and Alabama (ReliaQuest Bowl) to finish the '24 season with its head held high.
On ESPN's Get Up recently, Paul Finebaum was asked specifically about Moore's comments and if the coach could turn the Wolverines around.
"I like what he said there," Finebaum said. "It's hard to find a criticism of a coach who ended the season beating your biggest rival and then beating Alabama in a bowl game with almost no starters as a double-digit underdog. Sherrone Moore is saying the right things. My question is, does he have the right stuff as a head coach? He did a nice job filling in for Jim Harbaugh during all of the controversy. But he didn't show anyone much last year other than at the very end. He's gotta be more consistent. He does only have the best quarterback coming into college football this year in Bryce Underwood. How long will Bryce Underwood take to matriculate? And if he can get him going quickly, they have a chance for a CFP bid, but I don't think they're going to make it. I think they'll fall just short."
Analyst Harry Douglas has three games circled on the calendar for the Wolverines. Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Ohio State. He believes if Michigan can find a way to win two of those -- the Wolverines could get back into the CFP.
"They're gonna be better because the speed bump in 2024 was the quarterback position," Douglas said. "There's three games that I have circled: it's the game when they go to Oklahoma, it's the Nebraska game, and it's the Ohio State game. If they can go 2-1 in those games, those three games that I just mentioned, they have an opportunity to make the College Football Playoff because their schedule isn't hard."
