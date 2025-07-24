Sherrone Moore speaks on Bryce Underwood at podium during Big Ten Media Days
After having the 131st-ranked passing attack last season, Sherrone Moore hired Chip Lindsey to run his offense -- after coaching former top-five pick Drake Maye. That's important because Moore also brought in the top-ranked player in the 2025 cycle: QB Bryce Underwood.
Underwood, the Belleville (MI) product, is expected to become the starting QB in Week 1 when the Wolverines take the field against New Mexico. But the freshman phenom has to earn the job -- it won't be given. However, Underwood's maturity is off the chart, and Coach Moore has always been upfront about that. On Thursday, during Big Ten Media Days, Moore was asked about Underwood's acclimation to Ann Arbor and college football.
"Yeah, I think he's grown every single day since he's been on campus," Moore said during Big Ten Media Days. "He's been one of us since December, continues to do everything he can to be 1: The best teammate he could be, 2: The best student he could be, and then 3: to be the best football player he can be and quarterback that he could be for our football team.
"And he does everything the right way. He makes sure that he attacks everything the best way. I literally just got off the phone with him, calling me, asking me what time he's got to be at the team meeting on Tuesday. So he wants to make sure he's on time to do everything right. So he's a great teammate, great kid, great young man."
Underwood will have to fend off transfers Mikey Keene and Jake Garcia, along with redshirt freshman Jadyn Davis. But with Keene missing this spring, Underwood is the clear favorite to take the first snap. If Underwood is developing and improving as quickly as Moore and Co. say -- Michigan fans should be in for a treat this fall.
