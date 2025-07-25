Sherrone Moore says one Michigan LB is 'going to take the college football world by storm'
The Michigan defensive line should be as good as any unit in the country, and will be the first group to receive plenty of praise. But the linebacker corps might be just as scary as the defensive line in 2025. The Wolverines return their top two tacklers from last season: Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham. Michigan also has a few other players who could likely start on most Big Ten teams.
On Thursday during Big Ten Media Days, head coach Sherrone Moore said he feels like the depth at LB entering 2025 is very close to what the Wolverines had in 2023. Rewind a few years, during Michigan's national title run, Michigan had Mike Barrett, Junior Colson, and Hausmann -- who was LB3. The Wolverines also had a young Jimmy Rolder, who played.
"Probably eerily similar to ’23 with those guys," stated Moore. "Mike Barrett, Junior (Colson) and Ernest and those guys. This group might be deeper because of Ernest, Jaishawn, absolute freak show, Cole Sullivan, who’s going to take the college football world by storm and Jimmy Rolder.
"Jimmy Rolder played as good as anybody on our defense, just needs to stay consistently healthy and he’s done that so and then you add a superstar freshman like Nate Owusu-Boateng and Chase Taylor, that’s six guys that can play for you so really ready to see what happens in fall camp and how they take the reins on that."
Not that the Michigan edge rushers need any help, but what makes things interesting is how the Wolverines might use Jaishawn Barham in 2025. With Michigan being so deep at LB, the Wolverines can move around their chess piece, Barham. The athletic freak can play any of the LB spots, or he can line up at edge. Coach Moore talked about the versatility Barham provides his defense.
"Yeah, I mean first this is the size 6’3″, 250 pounds playing linebacker is really scary but then he can play the edge, he can go inside and pass through situations and rush the passer or outside and rush the passer so he’s the guy that gives you a lot of versatility and what he can do and how he can manipulate the defense," Moore said of Barham.
Fans can see the LB unit in action when they take the field on August 30 against New Mexico.
