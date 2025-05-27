PFF ranks one Michigan football player among top prospects for 2026 NFL Draft
Michigan football had three first-round draft selections in April's 2025 NFL Draft. The Wolverines have been a factory of sending players into the league, and Michigan has had several high draft choices in recent seasons. But are there any current Michigan players on the 2025 roster who could be the next in line?
According to Pro Football Focus, there is just one Wolverine among the top prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft. Max Chadwick ranks edge rusher Derrick Moore as the 37th-best NFL prospect.
Moore was one of the most efficient pass-rushers in the country last year. His 23.1% pass-rush win rate was fourth among all FBS edges while his 86.5 pass-rush grade was sixth in the Big Ten.- PFF
Moore has very good bend and a bull rush that can knock back even the largest offensive tackles. With Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant and Josaiah Stewart off to the league, it’ll be up to him and fellow 2026 prospect Rayshaun Benny to lead the next era of dominant defensive linemen in Ann Arbor.
The two-time All-Big Ten selection came back to Ann Arbor for his senior year to star on the Wolverines' defensive line. Moore came to Michigan as a high four-star recruit and picked the Wolverines over Oklahoma and other schools. Moore was a rotational edge rusher until last season, when he lined up opposite of Josaiah Stewart.
With Stewart gone, Moore and TJ Guy will be the new starting edge rusher tandem in Ann Arbor. Moore is a fascinating NFL Draft prospect with elite size (6-foot-3, 256-pounds), and his quickness off the ball. His year-to-year stats haven't been the greatest, just two sacks last season. But with Stewart gone, Moore has a real shot of playing himself into a first-round selection come next April.
