ESPN predicts TE Colston Loveland to have stellar rookie season with Chicago Bears; beat Tyler Warren
Penn State tight end Tyler Warren was expected to be the first tight end off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the Chicago Bears thought differently. With the 10th pick, the Bears opted to draft Michigan football TE Colston Loveland. The former All-American had a great career in Ann Arbor, where he was the top-receiving threat in 2024. While Michigan rotated through QBs, Loveland remained consistent. He led the Wolverines with 582 receiving yards, which was down from 2023, when he caught for 649 yards from QB J.J. McCarthy.
Loveland will now embark on an NFL journey where there are plenty of playmakers around him. Chicago has both DJ Moore and Rome Odunze at WR, and the Bears drafted Missouri star Luther Burden. However, ESPN's Mike Clay believes Loveland will have a stellar rookie year for Chicago.
In Clay's 2025 projections, he has Loveland catching 54 passes for 592 yards and four touchdowns. This would be the leading rookie TE in the NFL, beating out his Big Ten counterpart, Warren. Loveland's 592 yards would've been second in 2024's rookie TE list behind Raiders' star Brock Bowers.
Loveland may not be a traditional TE, while he can block, the former Wolverine can really stretch the defense. With Ben Johnson at the helm, he is going to love using Loveland to propel Caleb Williams' game in 2025.
