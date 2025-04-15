President Trump trolls Buckeyes over loss to Michigan
Ohio State fans will forever say that their National Championship means more to them than their shocking 13-10 loss to a 21-point underdog Michigan team in Columbus. But we all know about the history of that rivalry, and there's little doubt that the loss to Michigan last season still serves as a stain on Ohio State's otherwise magical season.
WIth the Wolverines struggling on both sides of the ball throughout the season, the Buckeyes entered that matchup last season as the overwhelming favorite. Given Michigan's lack of a passing attack, along with the elite weapons offensively for Ohio State, many believed that it was going to be an absolute blowout. But things turned out much differently than most anticipated, leading to what was arguably the greatest upset in the history of The Game.
The fact that the Buckeyes went on to win the National Championship, becoming the first 2-loss team to ever win it, makes that 13-10 home loss even more of a debacle. It appears even President Trump remembers that loss as well, as he pointed it out in his speech to the Buckeyes during their recent White House visit.
President Trump was talking about the resiliency of the Buckeyes who overcame losses to a good Oregon team and then a loss "to the team up north (followed by Trump laughing)". If you zoom in on the coaches and players, you can see the actual pain in their eyes when Trump mentions that loss to Michigan.
The Buckeyes will forever be known as the only 2-loss team to win a National Championship, or at least the first if it ever happens again. Their efforts to distance themselves from that loss to Michigan will always be a part of that championship story, and there's no question that Michigan fans are perfectly fine with that.
