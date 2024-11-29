Top Michigan Football target trending away as Signing Day approaches
Once Michigan football landed the biggest fish of them all, dominoes were expected to fall. While there is still plenty of time for the Wolverines to land some major pieces to finish off their 2025 class, the commitment from Bryce Underwood hasn't had the pieces falling into place as some expected. In fact, one player appears to be trending away from Michigan in the recent days.
LSU commit, and 6-foot-6 wide receiver, Derek Meadows seemed like a sure thing to head to Ann Arbor to play with Underwood -- he did commit to the Tigers to play with Underwood after all. But recently, it looks like another SEC powerhouse is trending toward landing Meadows away from LSU.
There have been two Crystal Ball predictions placed in favor of Alabama landing Meadows over LSU, Michigan, and Notre Dame over on 247Sports. But there are also conflicting reports out there, as well. If you look at the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Michigan still has a 62.7% chance of landing the Nevada (LV) Bishop Gorman product. In fact, Alabama is fourth on the list with a 7.8% chance of landing him.
According to the 247Sports' Composite, Meadows is the 119th-ranked recruit in the '25 class. He is the 17th-best wide receiver in the cycle. If Michigan could land Meadows before Dec. 4 Early Signing Day, he would be the fourth receiver for the maize and blue during the 2025 cycle and all of them being over 6-feet.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Three keys to a Michigan Football upset over the Ohio State Buckeyes
Recruits share how Michigan Football could upset Ohio State on Saturday
There is 'increasing pessimism' that Michigan Football will be down another star player against OSU