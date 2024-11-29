REPORT: There is 'increasing pessimism' that Michigan Football will be down another star player against OSU
Ohio State will enter the matchup against Michigan as nearly a three-touchdown favorite and things aren't getting easier for the Wolverines. There is already major doubt Will Johnson suits up and plays for Michigan on Saturday and it's likely he's played his last game in Ann Arbor.
But according to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Wolverines may be down another star for The Game. Tight end Colston Loveland left after the first half against Northwestern last weekend due to an undisclosed injury and never returned. Loveland caught the final touchdown of the second quarter as time was waning, celebrated with his teammates, and never returned from the locker rooms following halftime.
Thamel sais there is 'increasing pessimism' that Loveland doesn't play against Ohio State.
The Michigan offense isn't very explosive and Loveland has been the main focal point of the Wolverines' passing offense. The junior leads Michigan with 56 receptions for 582 yards and five scores. The next man up, if Loveland can't play, would be Marlin Klein at tight end with freshman Hogan Hansen seeing some time, as well.
Wide receiver Tyler Morris stepped up last weekend against the 'Cats. But Michigan was also without Semaj Morgan. We will see who all Michigan has at its disposal on Saturday against the Buckeyes.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Predicting every Big Ten football score in Week 14
Three keys to a Michigan Football upset over the Ohio State Buckeyes
Recruits share how Michigan Football could upset Ohio State on Saturday