Recruiting: Elite LB puts Michigan Football in top group
Michigan is attempting to put the finishing touches on its 2025 recruiting class before Early Signing Day next week, but the Wolverines are also looking to build on their 2026 and beyond classes, as well. The '26 class is already taking shape with three commitments headlined by high four-star quarterback Brady Hart.
The Wolverines want to secure the top players in the state of Michigan, but if the Wolverines can get some major players from the state of Ohio, that would be a big win for the maize and blue. Class of '26 linebacker Cam Thomas, a big Michigan target, announced his final six on Tuesday and the Wolverines made the cut.
Michigan will compete with Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Oregon, and West Virginia.
The West Chester (OH) Lakota West prospect is a four-star recruit and according to the Composite, Thomas is the 262nd-ranked prospect in the country and the 21st-ranked LB recruit. Thomas has been to Michigan four times to see the Wolverines.
According to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, Michigan has the lead with a 24.2% chance of landing the talented prospect.
