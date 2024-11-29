LOOK: Top Michigan Football 2026 target has message for fans following Brady Hart decommitment
Michigan lost a huge part of its 2026 recruiting class on Friday when four-star quarterback Brady Hart decommitted. But not only did Hart choose to leave the Wolverines, but he is reclassifying to the 2025 cycle and will sign with Texas A&M. Five-star Bryce Underwood was the top prize for the maize and blue, but losing a talented signal-caller is never easy.
The Wolverines are now down to two commitments in the '26 cycle with Hart no longer in the fold, but Michigan appears to be in a good position with four-star running back Javian Osborne. On3's EJ Holland was in Texas on Friday to see Osborne and the Forney (TX) product was decked out in Michigan and his message to the fans was simple: "Go blue baby".
According to the Composite ranking, Osborne is the 69th-ranked player in the '26 cycle and the No. 5 running back. According to On3, Texas is in the driver's seat to land Osborne, but he has good connections with the Wolverines and Michigan will be a tough beat for any school.
Here is Gabe Brooks' scouting report on Osborne on 247Sports:
High-volume workhorse with huge production as a sophomore. Creative runner in the hole and the first 10-20 yards. Capable of stacking cuts at any level of the defense and bursting to green grass. Runs with impressive initial acceleration. Quick-footed to set up cuts and mask impending redirection. Top-end gear does not match early speed but is not a weakness, as reflected by an encouraging 11.05 100 in Spring 2024. Violent gait that helps shake glancing contact, but might influence balance. Repeatedly showed hop-skip-jump close-quarters evasiveness as a sophomore. Consistency as a run finisher should increase with physical development. Capable pass catcher who ideally will get more reps in that category. Occasionally gathers and gears down slightly when redirecting. In a loaded TXHSFB 2026 RB cycle, has a case for RB1 and is in the discussion entering the 2024 season. Projects as a potential high-major impact player who could develop into a pro prospect down the road.
