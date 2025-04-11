5-star QB set to visit Ann Arbor this weekend
Michigan football landed its future quarterback after five-star Bryce Underwood committed to the Wolverines last cycle. In a somewhat surprising turn of events, Underwood de-committed from LSU and committed -- then signed -- with the Wolverines.
But Michigan learned this past season not to put its eggs all in one basket. The Wolverines struggled with quarterback play and rotated through three different gunslingers in hopes of finding something that would work. But Michigan finished last year with the 131st-ranked passing attack.
Sherrone Moore and Co. will continue to recruit the position year-after-year, and Michigan has one of the top quarterbacks visiting this weekend. Folsom (CA) five-star Ryder Lyons is set to visit Ann Arbor for his first real recruiting visit to see Michigan.
Per the Composite, the 6-foot-2 QB is the 16th-ranked prospect in the 2026 cycle and the fourth-ranked quarterback. Lyons has been predicted to land with Michigan by a few different analysts, but his recruitment appears to be wide open. USC has long been the leader, but after the Trojans landed Jonas Williams, Lyons' recruitment with USC might have cooled some.
Although Lyons is a 2026 recruit, he is taking a mission trip after his senior year of high school. He likely won't be a part of things until 2027, and that would allow at least one year behind Underwood if he came to Michigan.
Lyons has yet to schedule an official visit to Michigan, and depending on how the visit goes this weekend, a big tell will be if Lyons schedules that official.
