2027 5-Star CB Joshua Dobson Spurned LSU and Positions Michigan For an Elite Secondary Class

Back on May 18, news broke that 2027 five-star defensive back Joshua Dobson was making a big change of plans for the summer. One of the top uncommitted prospects in the class spurned LSU in favor of Michigan.

After planning an official visit to LSU for June 12, he spurned the Tigers and added Michigan to his OV list. At one point, the Tigers appeared to be a favorite to land the big-time prospect, along with Texas A&M, but things have shifted in his recruitment.

Dobson is now slated to take official visits to Auburn, Texas A&M, Michigan, and South Carolina.

Scouting report on Dobson

Dobson took a spring visit to Michigan back on April 16 and clearly things went well. The Cornelius (NC) Hough corner is one of the top players left on Michigan's board for the cycle and the Wolverines will likely swing for the fences to get him in the class.

The 6'1", 185-pound cornerback is ranked as Rivals' Industrial's No. 9 player in the 2027 class. He is ranked as the No. 3 corner, also. Rivals is the highest on Dobson, ranking him as the No. 6 player in the class, but ESPN isn't far away, ranking him No. 7.

Dobson is known as one of the top cover corners in the class. He may have some work to do against the run, but between his speed and 6'5" wingspan, not too many wide receivers are going to beat him.

"Technically refined corner prospect with rare top-end speed and physical build. 6-foot-1, 180-plus pounds with over a 6-foot-5 wingspan. Excellent weight distribution throughout his frame. Can run with anyone on the field. Ran 10.78 in the 100m during his sophomore track season. Explosive and fluid athlete with tremendous change of direction," Rivals' Cody Bellaire wrote in a scouting report.

The addition of Dobson would be icing on the cake

While Michigan might've been late to the party in Dobson's recruitment — don't count it out. In a recent interview, Dobson noted that too many people aren't giving the Wolverines a chance in his recruitment, but they should be.

“Man, they’re definitely up there,” Dobson said. “Not a lot of people talk about them in my recruitment, which I don’t know why, but Michigan is strong.”

And if the Wolverines could land him, it would be icing on the cake. Michigan has added four players to the secondary for the 2027 cycle, with four-star Tavares Harrington being the most recent. With players like Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry, Smith Snowden, and Rod Moore all set to graduate, the Wolverines are going to need an influx of talent.

Dobson isn't only rated the highest of any of them, but he could be a Day 1 starter for Michigan next season. Losing four starters, Michigan will rely on some younger talent, and Dobson is a five-star for a reason. The Wolverines just need to make the final push and get the job done.