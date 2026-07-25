Michigan Football Holds the Highest-Rated Big Ten Offensive Tackle Commit in 2027 Class

The Michigan Wolverines have hit a little bit of a lull in the 2027 recruiting class. After a tremendous month of May and June on the recruiting trail, Michigan has landed just two players in the month of July — the last coming back on July 11 when four-star lineman Lincoln Mageo pledged to Michigan.

Despite not seeing much action, the Wolverines still have the No. 11 class in the country and the third-best class in the Big Ten, per On3.

Plus, Michigan has the top-rated player at his position in the Big Ten.

On3 recently updated its player rankings and offensive tackle Jakari Lipsey continues to rise and impress. He is ranked as the No. 8 offensive tackle in the 2027 class, per Rivals. He is also listed as the top offensive tackle prospect in the Big Ten.

Top-rated Big Ten commits at each position in the 2027 class⭐️



Read: https://t.co/6YdvDF6wy2 pic.twitter.com/hkjiMfe4u2 — Rivals (@Rivals) July 22, 2026

Lipsey is a consensus four-star

Lipsey was the fifth commitment for Michigan in the 2027 cycle. The Kalamazoo (MI) Loy Norrix prospect committed back on May 2 and gave the Wolverines a building block for future years.

While Lipsey is highly rated by 247Sports' overall ranking, not all the sites are as high on him. Despite being a four-star prospect across the board,

247Sports - 36th overall

Rivals - 128th overall

ESPN - 275th overall

The Wolverines currently have four offensive linemen in the fold for the 2027 cycle. Michigan has two offensive tackles, Lipsey and Sidney Rouleau, along with two interior linemen, Lou Esposito and Lincoln Mageo.

Lipsey is a building block for the Wolverines

Michigan is still fairly young at the tackle position. Entering 2026, the Wolverines have five-star Andrew Babalola entering his second season with the team, along with both Andrew Sprague and Blake Frazier entering Year 3. Avery Gach, Malakai Lee, and Tommy Fraumann are all younger players as well.

Lipsey won't be asked to come in right away and earn a starting spot. He has high upside, but he is still raw and developing.

Not the year we wanted but still so much improvement from last year here is my ALL SEASON HIGHLIGHTS from this year



🌟97 Pancakes



🌟3 Sacks



🌟59 Tackles https://t.co/5ziJZeOrBc@AllenTrieu @TheD_Zone @ryanobleness @GregSmithRivals @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/tpb1TwiR1C — Jakari Lipsey (4🌟) (@karitomuch) October 27, 2025

"Three-sport athlete who excels as a thrower in track and field and is a good high school basketball player," Allen Trieu's scouting report said. "Can get up and dunk at his size. Has played both ways in high school and was looked at as a defensive lineman some early on. Still very raw in his technique. Needs to be more consistent play to play as well. Offer possibilities at guard and tackle, and has huge upside but needs diligence and development in order to reach that high ceiling."

In all likelihood, Lipsey is a year or two away from making any sort of impact on the field once he gets to Ann Arbor. But once he is developed and ready to roll, Lipsey will be a building block for Jim Harding's offensive line.