2028 4-Star QB Levi Kerr Spurns Michigan Football: What's Next for Wolverines?

After hosting 2028 four-star quarterback Levi Kerr for the Penn State game, it appeared the Wolverines had put themselves in a favorable position for the Waxhaw (NC) Marvin Ridge prospect, but when the home team comes calling, it's not always easy to say no.

On Sunday night, Kerr opted to commit to Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels. And that came a few days after Michigan was named the leader in his recruitment.

"Michigan has put itself in an excellent position with one of the top quarterbacks in the 2028 class. Waxhaw (N.C.) quarterback recently visited Ann Arbor for Michigan’s game against , and the Wolverines strengthened their standing with the talented signal-caller.

"Kerr enjoyed his time around the coaching staff, the game-day experience and what Michigan offers academically. Those factors have helped the Wolverines establish themselves as the early favorite heading out of October."

The 6'5" gunslinger is ranked as the No. 206 prospect in the 2028 class, per 247Sports Composite.

All in on Jayden Wade?

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Wolverines have been attempting to land five-star Jayden Wade for some time and Michigan hosted him for the Indiana game. The Georgia commit left impressed, despite the Wolverines' offense scoring only six points.

Wade is 247Sports' No. 4 player in the 2028 class and the top-ranked quarterback and despite the interest from several teams, Wade recently said that he's still "100% committed to Georgia". But that's not going to stop Michigan from trying.

In an interview with Rivals, Wade said he likes Michigan and he likes how the Wolverines allow their quarterbacks to get outside of the pocket to make plays. Wade called himself a playmaker and he liked how the Wolverines use their quarterbacks to run and make plays.

“I like Michigan,” Wade said. “Michigan is a cool place. I like the facilities and it was nice up there.

“I like the way they use their quarterbacks too. They run them, they let them get out of the pocket, they let them make plays."

There are certainly a lot of questions surrounding the Wolverines' coaching staff, especially offensive coordinator Jason Beck. It would be hard to flip a player like Wade this early with so much up in the air, but with Wade being a 2028 prospect, Michigan doesn't have to be done pulling out all the stops in his recruitment.

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