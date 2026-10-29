Michigan Wolverines 'Early Favorite' for 2028 Blue-Chip Quarterback

Things aren't going well for the Michigan offense in 2026, but that's not slowing down the Wolverines' push to gain some big-time commitments in the 2028 cycle. Michigan is on the cusp of having a top-10 2027 recruiting class, but the Maize and Blue could have an even better '28 class when it's all said and done.

Michigan has its quarterback in the '27 class. Kamden Lopati decommitted from Illinois to commit to the Wolverines. Now, looking toward 2028, Michigan recently hosted the crown jewel of the class: five-star quarterback Jayden Wade. But he is committed to Georgia and prying him away will be challenging.

However, Michigan has recently made the top group for four-star Levi Kerr, and the Wolverines appear to be leading the way in his recruitment.

Michigan makes strong impression

Michigan hosted Kerr for a visit during the Penn State game. The Wolverines would bench Bryce Underwood in the game, and put Tommy Carr into the game for the second half. Carr would lead the Wolverines to a 21-18 win over the Nittany Lions.

In a recent article from Rivals' Chad Simmons, Michigan has emerged as the team to beat for Kerr.

Levi Kerr 6'5" 200 Marvin Ridge HS, NC is the fastest rising QB in the state and one of the best in the Atlanta Coast region for 2028. Smart, instinctive, shows good pocket movement, excellent arm strength and poise. He also excels in baseball. I give him a 4*+ @thereallevikerr pic.twitter.com/ZTRPEdoMY9 — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) October 8, 2026

"Michigan has put itself in an excellent position with one of the top quarterbacks in the 2028 class. Waxhaw (N.C.) quarterback recently visited Ann Arbor for Michigan’s game against , and the Wolverines strengthened their standing with the talented signal-caller.

"Kerr enjoyed his time around the coaching staff, the game-day experience and what Michigan offers academically. Those factors have helped the Wolverines establish themselves as the early favorite heading out of October."

More on Kerr and the Wolverines' battle to land him

Kerr is a 6'5" gunslinger from Waxhaw (NC) Marvin Ridge. He is a four-star prospect on both Rivals and 247Sports. Rivals is the highest on the blue-chip prospect, ranking him as the No. 102 player in the 2028 class. He is also the No. 11 quarterback in the cycle.

With Kerr being a North Carolina prospect, he is also interested in the Tar Heels. He recently took a visit to see Bill Belichick's program and left impressed.

. @thereallevikerr has emerged as a top QB in 2028 and he visited Michigan last weekend. He’s at UNC this weekend. https://t.co/X8g01aJXSz pic.twitter.com/rDkAiFwcMg — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) October 23, 2026

However, Simmons believes Michigan is still in the driver's seat to land Kerr. And his commitment timing could favor the Wolverines, if they are indeed his leader. Kerr hopes to commit by the end of the season, or early in 2027.

Michigan's offense certainly needs to improve, and if it does, the Wolverines are getting plenty of interest from some top players on that side of the ball.

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