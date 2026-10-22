Michigan Football Making Another Run at 5-Star Georgia Commit Jayden Wade

Michigan isn't going to go down without a fight when it comes to five-star quarterback Jayden Wade. Luckily for the Wolverines, they have plenty of time to continue to fight.

Wade, an IMG Academy player, is in the class of 2028 and has been committed to the Bulldogs since November 11, 2025. With IMG Academy off this weekend, along with Georgia, Wade and his camp are making a trip north to see Michigan play Indiana.

“Just seeing what’s going on,” Wade’s advisor Mike Evans told Rivals. “They’re interested. Georgia has a bye week. It’s not like we can go there.”

Evans told Rivals that Michigan's coaching staff offered Wade when he was younger, back when the staff was at Utah. Although communication wasn't there, likely because Wade wasn't planning on attending Utah, the offer stood out and they want to check out Ann Arbor.

“Michigan has a good program. The last quarterback was an IMG guy [J.J. McCarthy]. It’s worth going to go see," Evans said.

Lack of developing Bryce Underwood might not have hurt after all

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Back in May, Michigan was making a strong run trying to flip Wade. While there was interest, and the interest remains, he wanted to see how the new Wolverines' staff was going to develop Bryce Underwood. Wade said their games are similar and wanted to see how Underwood would be used by the new staff.

“Plus, they have Bryce Underwood so I want to see what they’re doing with him and how they’re making him better," Wade said over the summer. "It’s super important because we both play the same type of game so if they do well with Bryce Underwood, there is potential they could do good with me.”

Through six games, Michigan is turning to freshman Tommy Carr at quarterback, and for the time being, Underwood is headed to the bench. While it's clearly speculation, the Underwood era at Michigan could be coming to a close, especially if Carr shines. While Michigan didn't develop Underwood, if Carr plays well, Wade can chalk up the Wolverines helping the young gun's development.

Wade is the big fish this staff needs

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While Michigan is on the outside looking in on having a top-10 class in the 2027 cycle, the Wolverines are looking to build something really special in 2028. There are several highly-touted players looking at Michigan and a Wade flip would be icing on the cake for this staff.

The 6'4", 192-pound quarterback is listed as the No. 6 player on Rivals Industrial Rankings and the top quarterback.

"Physically-gifted quarterback prospect with a high-end combination of arm strength and athleticism. Measured in at around 6-foot-3.5, 195 pounds with 10-inch hands prior to his junior season, having added good mass to his frame over the past year. A combine standout who has been timed in the 4.4-second range in the 40-yard dash.

"Started at quarterback at power IMG Academy as a sophomore after serving as a backup as a freshman. Has a tight, quick throwing motion and shows the ability to throw with palpable velocity. Primarily worked as a distributor for IMG’s talented receiving corps, throwing a high percentage of RPO’s as a sophomore. Completed 73 of 119 passes for 1,376 yards and 20 touchdowns against two interceptions as a sophomore," Charles Powers wrote about Wade.

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