Michigan Beats Ohio State For Elite 2027 CB Monsanna Torbert: What He Brings to Ann Arbor

For the first time since the 2024 recruiting class [running back Jordan Marshall], Michigan went into the state of Ohio and plucked one of the best away from Ohio State.

On Wednesday, Cincinnati (OH) Princeton cornerback Monsanna Torbert announced his commitment to Michigan over the Buckeyes. Torbert was previously committed to Indiana, but after he re-opened his recruitment, it looked like the home-state Buckeyes were going to land him. Until Michigan made its move.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Monsanna Torbert Jr. has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’0 175 CB chose the Wolverines over Ohio State and Indiana



“I guess I’m the villain now, GOBLUE”https://t.co/ESqFiFi7Jy pic.twitter.com/xUIrcpxr5W — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 1, 2026

Inside Michigan's path at landing Monsanna Torbert

Back on May 18, the Ohio native de-committed from Indiana. Immediately, Ohio State was a factor and many thought the Buckeyes were going to win in the end. However, Michigan's staff wasn't going to back down.

Led by Cincinnati native Kerry Coombs, the Wolverines continued to pitch to Torbert and Jay Hill also made it clear he wanted Torbert to shine in his defense.

2027 4⭐️ CB Monsanna Torbert Jr on his official visit to Michigan @OhThats_UNO #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/uC2tL4TEfI — uofmcoverage (@uofmcoverage) June 21, 2026

Torbert set an official visit for Victors Weekend and it was a success. He visited Ohio State the weekend before, and there was some belief that Torbert was going to commit to the Buckeyes and not show up for his Wolverines' visit. But he did show up, and Michigan exceeded all expectations.

Following the visit, Michigan began to receive predictions to land Torbert. And then on Tuesday, the day before Torbert's Wednesday announcement, the Wolverines landed more and it became clear the direction Torbert was going.

Wolverines needed an elite corner

Michigan is set to lose both Rod Moore and Zeke Berry after the 2026 season, and likely both Jyaire Hill and Smith Snowden — both being eligible for another year with the 5-for-5 NCAA ruling.

With losing starters, Michigan needs talent, and Torbert is exactly that. Torbert is Michigan's fifth commitment in the secondary, joining Tavares Harrington, Blake Jenkins, Charles Woodson Jr., and Darius Johnson.

Torbert is a 5'11", 173-pound athlete, who plays both ways at the high school level. Playing quarterback, Torbert threw for 1,791 yards and 26 touchdowns, while rushing for 450 yards and four scores. Defensively, Torbert tallied 40 tackles and three interceptions.

Here is Rivals' Allen Trieu's scouting report on Torbert:

"Shows range and instincts in coverage. Jumps passes and has outstanding play speed when taking interceptions the other way. Has fared well as a corner in the camp setting. Shows quick feet and is able to react and flip his hips off the line of scrimmage. Has the long speed to stay in-phase on vertical routes. Does a nice job turning to locate the football. Also an active and willing run defender."