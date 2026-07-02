Michigan Misses on 5-Star Joshua Dobson, But It's 'Far From Over'

Michigan split its cornerback targets on Wednesday. The Wolverines went into Ohio and beat the Buckeyes for Cincinnati (OH) cornerback Monsanna Torbert. But just minutes later, the Wolverines fell to South Carolina for five-star Joshua Dobson.

And while Michigan was hopeful it did enough to land both prospects, Dobson's recruitment is far from over — just ask him.

After committing to South Carolina, Dobson spoke with reporter, Jordan Kaye, and while the moment felt great for Dobson, he admitted schools [Michigan and Texas A&M] will likely continue to pursue him until he signs on National Signing Day. This recruitment isn't over.

"Man, it feels great, but I think it's far from over," said Dobson. "Obviously, until I sign that dotted line, schools are still going to try to reach out to me, but for now, I'm really, I'm a 1000% committed to the [Gamecocks]."

The Gamecocks had the last chance to impress Dobson. Texas A&M and Michigan both hosted him on official visits, and the Wolverines really impressed Dobson and his camp. But after seeing South Carolina for a final time, and getting reassurance that coach Shane Beamer wasn't going anywhere, that made him feel comfortable with his selection.

Prior to his final decision of South Carolina, Dobson said it was between both Texas A&M and Michigan.

"Nah, before, it was either A&M or Michigan," Dobson said. "I knew around this time, after my last [official visit], I was going to have to make a decision, but it was between A&M and Michigan, too."

Joshua Dobson explains his decision to commit South Carolina pic.twitter.com/FlAiHpY6Or — Jordan Kaye (@jordankaye_23) July 1, 2026

Can Michigan make a run?

Dobson is one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2027 cycle. He is Rivals' No. 6 prospect in the class, and Michigan made a serious run after him, giving Dobson plenty to think about.

Why stop now?

Michigan is likely losing four starters in the secondary after this season with Rod Moore, Zeke Berry, Smith Snowden, and Jyaire Hill all set to either graduate or likely pursue the NFL Draft. The Wolverines' depth isn't too good at corner and landing Dobson could be a game-changer.

South Carolina is likely pitching Dobson what he wants to hear, but if the Gamecocks have another down year, it would put Beamer on the chopping block. Michigan gained a lot of ground in Dobson's recruitment and a tandem of Monsanna Torbert and Dobson would be tremendous for Michigan's outlook.

As Dobson said, his recruitment is far from over.