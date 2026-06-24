Thanks to a hot May, Michigan's football recruiting is going quite well under new head coach Kyle Whittingham. And following Victors Weekend, already landing one commitment, the Wolverines are hopeful to add some more talent in the coming weeks.

And it could happen as soon as Thursday. 2027 four-star linebacker Frederrick Ford will make his announcement and the Wolverines are trending heavily to land him.

Ford is a 6'3", 195-pound linebacker out of Greenwood (MS). Ford is ranked as the No. 224 player in the 2027 class, per 247Sports' Composite. ESPN is the highest of the bunch on Ford, ranking him as the No. 140 player in the class. Ford is considered the No. 17 linebacker in the class.

On Wednesday, Michigan received three predictions in favor of landing Ford. Ethan McDowell of 'The Wolverine' had the highest confidence level of a 75 prediction. Michigan is expected to beat out both Mississippi State and Tennessee.

Ford's commitment would ease the mind

The Wolverines have several linebackers on their roster entering the 2026 season, but depth is a major concern. After losing starters Cole Sullivan, Jimmy Rolder, and Ernest Hausmann, Michigan is left starting talented, but raw, linebackers this season.

Recruiting the linebacker position hasn't been up to standard in recent cycles. Yes, Michigan landed Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng — who should play a pivotal role this season as a sophomore — but the Wolverines have landed more three-star prospects than anything.

And there is nothing wrong with that. There are a few that have lived up to expectations and have played a big role. But Michigan should be able to recruit the position with the best, given its rich history at linebacker.

With Ford being a highly rated and sought-after recruit, it would give Michigan a building block moving forward. The Wolverines and linebackers coach Alex Whittingham also have three-star Buford (GA) linebacker Brayden Watson in the fold, and the Wolverines are high on him.

Ford reminds you of a former Wolverine

Looking at his highlight film, Ford lined up in various positions. He projects at linebacker, but he was seen at both safety and nickel as well as linebacker. Ford is quick and packs a mighty punch when going to tackle. He can cover ground, but will need to bulk up when going to the college level.

Ford is good enough in coverage, but isn't afraid to shy away from contact at the line of scrimmage. The way he puts his head down and meets the ball carrier, it reminds you of Jaishawn Barham when he played linebacker in 2024 for the Wolverines.