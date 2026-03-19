2027 5-Star Guard King Gibson Shares Where Michigan Wolverines Stand in Recruitment

Michigan is currently looking to make a run in the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines are tipping things off with a matchup against No. 16 Howard on Thursday night, but the Maize and Blue are also looking to gain another top-10 recruiting class for the 2027 cycle.

The Wolverines have a stellar class coming in for the 2026 cycle, and Dusty May and Co. are looking to land a top-10 talent. Recently, Geneva (OH) Spire Academy five-star guard King Gibson was on campus to see the Maize and Blue in person.

Gibson was on site for Michigan's game against Michigan State and he told Rivals how great of an experience it was. He is the No. 5 player in the nation and No. 1 combo guard.

"It was a great environment,' Gibson told Rivals. "I was there for the Michigan State game, so you know it was a big rivalry, so a lot of people were there. The crowd was crazy, and it just felt different out there. I didn’t know what to expect, really. I didn’t really know a lot of things about the campus. I mean, I knew they were Jordan Brand, so I got to see the Jordan Wall.

"But I never got to really talk with Dusty May like that before. He’s a really cool person, has a great personality. He had his guys up and ready for the game, so he pumped them up and motivated them well. They do a lot of things through their guards. So their guards play off the ball screen and get others involved. He lets the guards run the whole show, but their bigs also play a lot into what they do, so it’s a lot of two-man games with lobs and pops and stuff like that."

Competition to land Gibson

The main competition, as of now, is NC State. According to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Wolfpack has a 47.3% chance of landing Gibson, but there are other programs that are trying to get into his recruitment.

UConn is trying to work its way into his recruitment, and Gibson also told Rivals that Alabama, Baylor, and Arkansas are other programs he has been in communication with.

Gibson plans on taking some official visits next fall, but right now, his plans are focusing on basketball this summer, competing in AAU.

Wherever he chooses, the 6'4" guard wants to play for a coach who is honest with him.

"..Transparency is big for me. So I want to play for a coach who is going to be honest with me. Tell me what I need to do to take my next step. If the goal is the goal, I need to know what I need to do to get there. Play style will also be something I look at. I want to go into a situation, knowing how I’m going to be played and where I’m going to be and who all is going to be on my team.”