5-star OT Felix Ojo's recruitment takes wild turn as Michigan falls out of contention
Massive 5-star OT Felix Ojo is set to announce his commitment on Friday, and it was originally expected to be between Texas, Ohio State, Michigan, and Florida. The Longhorns and Buckeyes were both the perceived favorites in his recruitment, but the Wolverines weren't giving up. Ojo enjoyed his visit to Michigan, and with how well the Wolverines have developed offensive linemen, it was an intriguing situation for Ojo.
However, on Thursday night, Ojo's recruitment took a spin. Out of seemingly nowhere, Rivals' Sam Spiegelman and Steve Wiltfong placed predictions in favor of Ojo committing to Texas Tech. The Red Raiders weren't in Ojo's final four, but with how Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) works -- any team can find a way.
Texas Tech has spent a ton of money on NIL via the transfer portal this past cycle, and now it appears the Red Raiders are taking it to the recruiting trail as well. Getting Ojo out of Texas was going to be a hard task for Michigan, but keeping him away from Austin appeared to be the difficult path.
With Michigan seemingly no longer in contention for Ojo, the Wolverines will continue to search the 2026 class for more offensive linemen. Michigan currently has four-stars Malakai Lee, Marky Walbridge, and Bear McWhorter committed in the '26 cycle.
