5-star Michigan target: 'I’m a playmaker, and they need playmakers'
Michigan football has been on a tear, landing some big-time prospects in the 2026 cycle. The Wolverines landed five-star edge rusher Carter Meadows recently. Four-star CB Andre Clarke, OT Malakai Lee, and edge rusher Julian Walker, have also committed to Michigan. But there are a couple of five-star players the Wolverines are waiting word on.
One of those five stars is Miami (FL) Northwestern WR Calvin Russell. The 6-foot-5 playmaker is set to make his announcement on Saturday, and some view Michigan as the favorite to land him. Michigan is competing with Syracuse, LSU, Miami, and FSU. The Wolverines have already landed four-star Zion Robinson and three-star Jaylen Pile at WR, and Michigan is the favorite to get four-star Travis Johnson, but adding a player with Russell's caliber is something any team would want.
The nation's 47th-ranked prospect, per the Composite, recently spoke with On3's EJ Holland, and he said Michigan is going to throw the ball and that the Wolverines 'need him'.
“..I’m a playmaker, and they need playmakers. Bryce Underwood wants to play with a playmaker. I know they need me and not just want me.”
247Sports' Andrew Ivins compares Russell to Bengals' star WR Tee Higgins.
Hulking wide receiver with above-the-rim athleticism that makes him a uniquely dangerous target, especially down in the red zone. Owns more of a slender build, but has measured over 6-foot-5 multiple times and is blessed with a near 6-foot-10 wingspan. Isn’t exactly the most polished route runner at this stage, but creates separation with unexpected suddenness for such a longer strider. Superb body control tends to create even more of a disadvantage for defensive backs as he wins 50-50 battles with timing and positioning. Not going to outrun every tackle, but is quick to hit the gas and can make some dynamic cuts in traffic. Spent much of freshman and sophomore seasons repping as a run first-quarterback out of necessity before settling in as a must-look option in Year 3 for a storied Miami Northwestern program that captured a 3A championship. Will need to add some body armour to a rather wiry frame in hopes of improving play strength and buy into the process at the school of his choice, but should be viewed as a potential impact pass catcher for a College Football Playoff contender that can be positioned all around the field in hopes of creating mismatches. One of those good-at-everything athletes that could legitimately play two spots in college as he’s also being recruited by basketball high majors.
If Michigan could win this recruitment and land Johnson, the Wolverines would have as good of WR class as they have had in a very long time. Four players who could make an impact immediately and give Bryce Underwood more and more weapons to work with.
