12 Michigan football players named to Athlon Sports preseason All-Big Ten team
The college football season is on the horizon with Big Ten Media days in a few weeks. Michigan will have three players and coach Sherrone Moore in Las Vegas to speak with reporters, and then once that is over, fall camp will be underway. But before all of that happens, who is being picked to be the best Wolverines in 2025?
Athlon Sports came out with its preseason All-Big Ten team for the 2025 season, and 12 Michigan players made the list. Three Wolverines made first team, and more players trickled down the list. Out of the 12 players, eight are from the defense. Michigan is expected to have an outstanding defense in Year 2 under Wink Martindale.
Michigan has three offensive players on the list, as well. Freshman QB Bryce Underwood didn't crack the list, but as a true freshman, most people aren't sure what to expect.
Here are the Wolverines who made Athlon Sports' All-Big Ten team.
First-Team
DL Derrick Moore
LB Ernest Hausmann
K Dominic Zvada
Second-Team
RB Justice Haynes
DL Rayshaun Benny
DL TJ Guy
LB Jaishawn Barham
Third-Team
OL Giovanni El-Hadi
S Rod Moore
Fourth-Team
OL Andrew Sprague
CB Jyaire Hill
CB Zeke Berry
