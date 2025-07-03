Wolverine Digest

12 Michigan football players named to Athlon Sports preseason All-Big Ten team

The Wolverines are led by their defense.

Trent Knoop

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The college football season is on the horizon with Big Ten Media days in a few weeks. Michigan will have three players and coach Sherrone Moore in Las Vegas to speak with reporters, and then once that is over, fall camp will be underway. But before all of that happens, who is being picked to be the best Wolverines in 2025?

Athlon Sports came out with its preseason All-Big Ten team for the 2025 season, and 12 Michigan players made the list. Three Wolverines made first team, and more players trickled down the list. Out of the 12 players, eight are from the defense. Michigan is expected to have an outstanding defense in Year 2 under Wink Martindale.

Michigan has three offensive players on the list, as well. Freshman QB Bryce Underwood didn't crack the list, but as a true freshman, most people aren't sure what to expect.

Here are the Wolverines who made Athlon Sports' All-Big Ten team.

First-Team

Derrick Moor
Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

DL Derrick Moore

LB Ernest Hausmann

K Dominic Zvada

Second-Team

Rayshaun Benn
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RB Justice Haynes

DL Rayshaun Benny

DL TJ Guy

LB Jaishawn Barham

Third-Team

Rod Moor
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

OL Giovanni El-Hadi

S Rod Moore

Fourth-Team

Zeke Berr
Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

OL Andrew Sprague

CB Jyaire Hill

CB Zeke Berry

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

ESPN names sleeper player poised to make major impact for Michigan football in 2025

Michigan football predicted to play in New Year's Eve bowl with all-too-familiar foe

Michigan football gains athletic 4-star edge rusher to 2026 class

The best of the best: Michigan football All Quarter Century Team

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Football