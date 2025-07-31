5-star WR who chose Syracuse over Michigan put on 'flip watch' by Rivals
Just less than a month ago, Michigan football seemed to be in prime position to land five-star Miami Northwestern (Fla.) wide receiver Calvin Russell heading into his commitment announcement on July 5. However, despite the efforts of receivers coach Ron Bellamy and the Michigan staff, Russell made somewhat of a surprising decision considering multiple recruiting analysts had predicted the 6-foot-5, 190-pounder to the Wolverines heading into that day.
As of now, Russell is committed to Syracuse, but it is expected programs will remain active in recruiting him with signing day still several months away. On Wednesday, Rivals put out a list of 10 prospects who could be on "flip watch" heading into the fall, with Russell appearing on the list.
"There was strong buzz around Michigan leading up to Calvin Russell's commitment to Syracuse, and we know Miami will stay in this race to the end," Rivals' Chad Simmons wrote. "Russell is a Miami legacy and the Hurricanes are expected to push hard to flip the two-sport star out of Miami Northwestern."
While it's unclear whether Michigan will make another push to try to secure a flip from Russell, it wouldn't be surprising considering how close the Wolverines were to landing him the first time around. After all, a flip is how Sherrone Moore and company landed then five-star QB Bryce Underwood in the last recruiting cycle.
Russell has a desire to play both basketball and football in college, which seems to be the plan at Syracuse if he sticks with the Orange. But Michigan basketball coach Dusty May has been recruiting Russell ever since his time at Florida Atlantic, so it seems like the door for Michigan could still be open if both sides are receptive to the possibility.
With Russell being a Miami legacy and the Hurricanes expected to continue to push, along with the Wolverines having established a good relationship with him and being in his top schools before he committed to Syracuse, this recruitment may not be over just yet. As the months pass by, time will tell whether Russell holds pat at Syracuse or stays open to other options.