ACC school reportedly making late push for Michigan commit on signing day

Class of 2026 four-star wide receiver Travis Johnson from Oscar Smith in Chesapeake, Virginia has been committed to Michigan since the summer.

Wednesday is the first of a three day window where recruits can officially sign their Letters of Intent during the early signing period. As of early Wednesday afternoon, Johnson had not officially signed with Sherrone Moore's program.

Unless an unexpected turn of events take place, it is still anticipated that Johnson signs with the Wolverines.

However, according to a report from On3's The Wolverine, an ACC school is making an aggressive last-minute push in attempt to convince Johnson to flip to their program.

Virginia Tech pushing hard to flip the Michigan commit

According to the report from The Wolverine, Virginia Tech is the school that is making a strong push to try to flip the Wolverine receiver commit.

A decision from Johnson is still expected to come today, according to the report.

The Hokies recently hired James Franklin, meaning the former Penn State head coach has a limited window to try to build his first class up with the program. Clearly, there is a last-minute effort to try to convince Johnson, an in-state recruit, to join Franklin and the Hokies.

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy yells from the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of Michigan's wide receiver commits, three-star Jaylen Pile, made his commitment official by signing on Wednesday.

However, it's otherwise been a day of uncertainty for wide receiver commits in the Wolverines' class, as four-star Michigan commit Zion Robinson earlier announced that he is delaying his signing "until further notice," with several schools from Texas still in the mix for him.

