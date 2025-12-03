ACC school reportedly making late push for Michigan commit on signing day
Class of 2026 four-star wide receiver Travis Johnson from Oscar Smith in Chesapeake, Virginia has been committed to Michigan since the summer.
Wednesday is the first of a three day window where recruits can officially sign their Letters of Intent during the early signing period. As of early Wednesday afternoon, Johnson had not officially signed with Sherrone Moore's program.
Unless an unexpected turn of events take place, it is still anticipated that Johnson signs with the Wolverines.
However, according to a report from On3's The Wolverine, an ACC school is making an aggressive last-minute push in attempt to convince Johnson to flip to their program.
Virginia Tech pushing hard to flip the Michigan commit
According to the report from The Wolverine, Virginia Tech is the school that is making a strong push to try to flip the Wolverine receiver commit.
A decision from Johnson is still expected to come today, according to the report.
The Hokies recently hired James Franklin, meaning the former Penn State head coach has a limited window to try to build his first class up with the program. Clearly, there is a last-minute effort to try to convince Johnson, an in-state recruit, to join Franklin and the Hokies.
One of Michigan's wide receiver commits, three-star Jaylen Pile, made his commitment official by signing on Wednesday.
However, it's otherwise been a day of uncertainty for wide receiver commits in the Wolverines' class, as four-star Michigan commit Zion Robinson earlier announced that he is delaying his signing "until further notice," with several schools from Texas still in the mix for him.
Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025. Seth has covered various angles of Michigan football and basketball, including recruiting, overall team coverage and feature/analysis stories relating to the Wolverines. His passion for Michigan sports and desire to tell stories led him to the sports journalism world. He is a 2020 graduate of Western Michigan University and is the former sports editor of the Western Herald, WMU's student newspaper.Follow berry_seth14