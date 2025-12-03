4-star Michigan commit will NOT sign with Wolverines on Early Signing Day

In a wild turn of events, Michigan is no longer guaranteed to land four-star WR Zion Robinson. The Texas native posted on his Instagram a photo saying he was postponing his signing until further notice.

Four-star Michigan WR pledge Zion Robinson has announced that he will be delayed his signing "until further notice".



Robinson, No. 124 in the ESPN 300, has been committed to the Wolverines since June. pic.twitter.com/Vih8jePHKV — Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) December 3, 2025

Robinson, who is from Mansfield (TX), has offers from some bigger Texas schools that are trying to get into his recruitment. A few teams to watch out for are Texas, TCU, and potentially Texas Tech.

The Wolverines could use all the pass catchers they can get in this class. As of now, Michigan has three commitments, but if Robinson leaves, the Wolverines would be down to Travis Johnson and Jaylen Pile.

The 6-foot-3 Robinson would add excellent size to Michigan's WR corps, but the lack of passing might hurt Michigan when trying to land these pass catchers.

Here is a further look at Robinson.

Vitals

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 180 pounds

Hometown: Mansfield (TX)

Overall rankings

247Sports Composite: 4-star, No. 182 overall and No. 30 WR

Rivals: 3-star, No. 94 WR

247Sports: 4-star, No. 139 overall and No. 19 WR

ESPN: 4-star, No. 124 overall and No. 16 WR

Notable offers

Stanford, Miami, Nebraska, Baylor, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, and Oreon, among others

Tall outside target pushing 6-foot-3 with excellent multi-sport athletic context in basketball and track and field. More polished pass catchers are out there, but very few boast this combination of above-the-rim hardwood context, a state championship high jump gold medal, and corresponding high-level athleticism in pads. Frame and explosion foster contested-catch dominance. Displays sneaky run-after-catch effectiveness relative to frame and straight-line top-end gear. Shows adequate acceleration that times requires a build-up runway, but leads to breakaway long speed. Still developing hands consistency and route technique, but showed encouraging signs during junior season and Spring 2025 elite camp evaluation. A particularly high-ceiling outside receiver prospect who could become an impact player in college with long-term pro potential.

