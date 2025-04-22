Wolverine Digest

Arizona State commit declares Michigan 'the most legendary place I've went to'

The current ASU commit had very high praise after a recent visit to The Big House

Jerred Johnson

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On300 tight end recruit Israel Briggs is currently an Arizona State commit, but after a visit to Ann Arbor, that commitment may well be in jeopardy. The elite TE had high praise for everything Michigan after his visit. He used words like "legendary" and "iconic" when talking with On3 recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong.

If you have a commit that visits another school and that visit evokes words like the ones used by Briggs, you have to be a little nervous. Comparing the Arizona State program to that of the Michigan Wolverines seems like an unfair comparison and in a recruiting battle it would seem lopsided towards the maize and blue.

Briggs is a tall lanky TE coming in at 6-foot-6 and weighing 200-pounds, he has a wide catch radius and has room to pack on some pounds when he gets to the collegiate level. He is currently ranked as the 131st overall prospect in the 2026 class.

Along with Michigan and ASU, Briggs has offers from some other top tier programs with the main ones being Miami, Fresno State and Oregon. As of right now the On3 predictor has Arizona State with a 97.6% chance of keeping his current commitment. Michigan may be behind in this recruiting war, but they made some clear inroads on this most recent visit.

Chip
Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

