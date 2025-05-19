Wolverine Digest

Auburn Tigers host elite Michigan commit as they increase efforts to flip him

Michigan four-star cornerback commit Brody Jennings claims that his commitment to Michigan is "pretty good", but he is still looking at other schools. One of those school happens to be the Auburn Tigers, a team he visited during an official visit this weekend. Jennings left the visit highly impressed with Auburn and had some things to say that may worry Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore.

"It (Auburn) definitely checked all of my boxes. And not only did I love my visit, but my family loved the visit. Everybody loved the visit. I definitely like Auburn a lot. Not even like it. Not even like it. I LOVE Auburn a lot. It's a great fit. I don't just love it, my family loves it here. I love everything I see. And hearing from the players and not just the coaches, players even say it's real love."

It is important to note that Jennings did re-affirm his commitment to Michigan after all the glowing comments he made about Auburn. While those comments are concerning, it still feels like Michigan is where Jennings will end up. He is taking a few more official visits to other schools, including Miami (May 30), Florida (June 6), Georgia (June 13) and finally closing out back at Michigan (June 20). Having the last visit is critical in recruiting and a good sign and opportunity for Moore to remind Jennings and his family why they chose Michigan. A lot of heavy hitters involved in this one so Michigan will have to remain vigilant to keep him in the fold.

